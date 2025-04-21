Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Colton Schaal, a platoon leader, left, and Sgt. Noah Bielak, a squad leader, right, both assigned to the 63rd Combat Engineer Company, 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), ruck to the obstacle course during the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on April 25, 2025. The Best Sapper Competition highlights the Army's top combat engineers from various military occupational specialties, testing their mental and physical strength during an intense five-day event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 8995113
    VIRIN: 250425-A-SD443-3796
    Resolution: 4475x3859
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, 10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Makenna Tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Leonard Wood
    lethal
    earntheright
    BestSapper2025

