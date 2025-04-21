10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Colton Schaal, a platoon leader, left, and Sgt. Noah Bielak, a squad leader, right, both assigned to the 63rd Combat Engineer Company, 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), stand in formation awaiting the official kickoff of the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on April 25, 2025. The five-day event highlights the Army's top combat engineers from various military occupational specialties, testing their mental and physical strength through a series of events and challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)