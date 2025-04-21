10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Colton Schaal, right, a platoon leader, and Sgt. Noah Bielak, left, a squad leader, both assigned to the 63rd Combat Engineer Company, 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) prepare to enter the obstacle course during the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on April 25, 2025. The Best Sapper Competition showcases the Army's elite soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during a long, grueling five-day event that tests participants' mental and physical fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)