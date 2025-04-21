10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Colton Schaal, a platoon leader, center, and Sgt. Noah Bielak, a squad leader, right, both assigned to the 63rd Combat Engineer Company, 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), walk across the stage to be recognized for their participation in the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on April 25, 2025. The Best Sapper Competition challenges the Army's top combat engineers in a rigorous five-day event, testing their endurance, skill and determination across multiple military occupational specialties. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)