Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers gives the inaugural speech at the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition opening ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on April 25, 2025. The competition, named after Lt. Gen. Flowers, showcases the Army's elite soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during a long, grueling five-day event that tests participants' mental and physical fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8995106
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-SD443-8019
|Resolution:
|4480x4860
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Makenna Tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.