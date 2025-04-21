Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025 [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers gives the inaugural speech at the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition opening ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on April 25, 2025. The competition, named after Lt. Gen. Flowers, showcases the Army's elite soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during a long, grueling five-day event that tests participants' mental and physical fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 8995106
    VIRIN: 250425-A-SD443-8019
    Resolution: 4480x4860
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Makenna Tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025
    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025
    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025
    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025
    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025
    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025
    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025
    10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Leonard Wood
    lethal
    earntheright
    BestSapper2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download