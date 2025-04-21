10th Mountain Division participates in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers gives the inaugural speech at the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition opening ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on April 25, 2025. The competition, named after Lt. Gen. Flowers, showcases the Army's elite soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during a long, grueling five-day event that tests participants' mental and physical fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)