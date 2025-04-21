Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks [Image 4 of 4]

    55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Airman Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron perform detailed inspections on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during scheduled maintenance to ensure operational readiness at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. Maintainers play a critical role in ensuring the fleet’s readiness, working tirelessly to keep aircraft in top condition for missions that require precision, speed and reliability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 8994482
    VIRIN: 250423-F-AD704-1072
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 645.7 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    TAGS

    Airmen
    Maintenance
    Pre-flight checks
    DMAFB
    HH-60W

