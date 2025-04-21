55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron perform detailed inspections on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during scheduled maintenance to ensure operational readiness at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. Maintainers play a critical role in ensuring the fleet’s readiness, working tirelessly to keep aircraft in top condition for missions that require precision, speed and reliability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)