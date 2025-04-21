Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks [Image 2 of 4]

    55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Airman Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron discuss operations while conducting routine maintenance checks on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter to maintain mission readiness at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. The HH-60W “Jolly Green II” is the U.S. Air Force’s premier combat rescue helicopter, designed to perform personnel recovery missions in contested and hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 8994480
    VIRIN: 250423-F-AD704-1053
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 398.15 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Maintenance
    Pre-flight checks
    DMAFB
    HH-60W

