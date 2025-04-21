55th RGS Pre-Flight Checks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron discuss operations while conducting routine maintenance checks on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter to maintain mission readiness at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. The HH-60W “Jolly Green II” is the U.S. Air Force’s premier combat rescue helicopter, designed to perform personnel recovery missions in contested and hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Samantha Melecio)