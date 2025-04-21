US and Australian Forces Conduct Joint Sail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 25, 2025) Royal Australian Navy sailors aboard the Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) hold a ceremony commemorating Anzac day, which was attended by Sailors from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), April 25, 2025. Anzac Day commemorates the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the Gallipoli Peninsula during World War I. It is a day for reflection and remembrance of the impact of war and is observed with community engagement and commemorative events. Omaha is conducting a joint sail with the Royal Australian Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Omaha, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the operational area, Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (Courtesy photo by Royal Australian Navy Leading Seaman David Cox)