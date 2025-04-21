Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and Australian Forces Conduct Joint Sail [Image 1 of 3]

    US and Australian Forces Conduct Joint Sail

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.25.2025

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 25, 2025) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) steams with the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) in the South China Sea, April 25, 2025. Omaha is conducting a joint sail with the Royal Australian Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Omaha, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the operational area, Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (Courtesy photo by Royal Australian Navy Leading Seaman David Cox)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 08:50
    Photo ID: 8993607
    VIRIN: 250425-N-N2420-1001
    Resolution: 3566x4992
    Size: 1019.6 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    DESRON 7
    USS Omaha

