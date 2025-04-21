Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Preble Pulls Into Guam [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Preble Pulls Into Guam

    GUAM

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250424-N-NF288-0627 GUAM (April 24, 2025) A tugboat pulls alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during the ship's sea-and-anchor evolution as the ship pulls into Guam, April 24. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 01:05
    Photo ID: 8993151
    VIRIN: 250424-N-NF288-1682
    Resolution: 6533x4355
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble Pulls Into Guam [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Preble Pulls Into Guam
    USS Preble Pulls Into Guam
    USS Preble Pulls Into Guam
    USS Preble Pulls Into Guam
    USS Preble Pulls Into Guam
    USS Preble Pulls Into Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DDG #88 #PREBLE #NAVY #ARLEIGH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download