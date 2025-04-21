USS Preble Pulls Into Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250424-N-NF288-0627 GUAM (April 24, 2025) A tugboat pulls alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during the ship's sea-and-anchor evolution as the ship pulls into Guam, April 24. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)