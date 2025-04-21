USS Preble Pulls Into Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250424-N-NF288-0620 GUAM (April 24, 2025) Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Jeffery Hackett, from Rochester, New York, stands the Visual Information Personnel team watch during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) as the ship pulls into Guam, April 24. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)