USS Preble Pulls Into Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250424-N-NF288-0597 GUAM (April 24, 2025) Boatswains Mate 2nd Class Sarah Banriosmaravilla, from Stillwater, Oklahoma, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kemoya Wright, from Kingston, Jamaica, right, deploy a ladder during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) as the ship pulls into Guam, April 24. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)