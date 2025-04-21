U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares for flight operations in an F-35B Lighting II as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 2-25 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 24, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Justice Nettles)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 18:55
|Photo ID:
|8992416
|VIRIN:
|250424-M-LI264-1155
This work, WTI 2-25 Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 9 of 9], by 2LT Justice Nettles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.