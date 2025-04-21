WTI 2-25: Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, right, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William H. Swan, commanding general of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, visit Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) during Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 2-25 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 24, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)