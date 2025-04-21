Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WTI 2-25: Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    WTI 2-25: Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Rivas 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps Commanding Generals from 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, meet with U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) during Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 2-25 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 24, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 17:30
    Photo ID: 8992265
    VIRIN: 250424-M-GH531-1025
    Resolution: 5305x3789
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-25: Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kevin Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WTI 2-25: Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1
    WTI 2-25: Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1
    WTI 2-25: Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Aviation
    MAW
    MAWTS-1
    F/A-18 Hornet
    WTI 2-25
    F-35B Lighting II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download