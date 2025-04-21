WTI 2-25: Commanding Generals of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th MAW visit MAWTS-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Commanding Generals from 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, meet with U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) during Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 2-25 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 24, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)