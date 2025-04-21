Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Sponsor Divisions Apr. 24, 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief of Sponsor Divisions Apr. 24, 2025

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250417-N-LN782-1030 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 24, 2025) Chief Yeoman Terrence Afflerbaugh, Director of Administration, Navy Office of Information, speaks with Recruits from Division 166 inside Pacific Fleet Drill Hall prior to the pass-in-review ceremony at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Apr. 24, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Recruit
    Recruit Training Command
    Sponsorship

