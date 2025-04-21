Chief of Sponsor Divisions Apr. 24, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250417-N-LN782-1030 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 24, 2025) Chief Yeoman Terrence Afflerbaugh, Director of Administration, Navy Office of Information, speaks with Recruits from Division 166 inside Pacific Fleet Drill Hall prior to the pass-in-review ceremony at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Apr. 24, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher M. O'Grady)