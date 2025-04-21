Chief of Sponsor Divisions Apr. 24, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250424-N-LN782-1020 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 24, 2025) Division 166, sponsored by the office of the U.S. Navy Chief of Information (CHINFO), stands in formation for a group photo with Sailors assigned to CHINFO, inside Pacific Fleet Drill Hall before their pass-in-review ceremony at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Apr. 24, 2025 . More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher M. O'Grady)