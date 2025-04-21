Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Women's Tennis 2025 [Image 7 of 8]

    USAFA Women's Tennis 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Shivaani Selvan returns a serve during singles play against the University of Wyoming on April 17, 2025. Air Force women's tennis defeated Wyoming in conference play 4-1 in the home contest at the USAFA Outdoor Tennis Courts. (U.S Air Force Photo by Dylan Smith)

