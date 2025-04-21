USAFA Women's Tennis 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadet Shivaani Selvan returns a serve during singles play against the University of Wyoming on April 17, 2025. Air Force women's tennis defeated Wyoming in conference play 4-1 in the home contest at the USAFA Outdoor Tennis Courts. (U.S Air Force Photo by Dylan Smith)