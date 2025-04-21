Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fires Mark 45 5-Inch Gun During Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Indian Ocean [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fires Mark 45 5-Inch Gun During Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Indian Ocean

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 22, 2025) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) fires a Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun during a live-fire weapons exercise while operating in the Indian Ocean, April 22, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    7th Fleet
    PACFIRE
    5-Inch
    Milius

