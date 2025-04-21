Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNMRTC Yokosuka DFA Dress White Inspection

    USNMRTC Yokosuka DFA Dress White Inspection

    JAPAN

    04.09.2025

    Photo by AI HAZAMA 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2025) Cmdr. Dario Morgan, director of the Directorate for Administration, conducts the seasonal dress white uniform inspection at the hospital’s Command Auditorium, Apr. 11.
    Uniform inspections have long been a cornerstone of Navy tradition, reinforcing discipline, attention to detail and operational readiness.
    Following the inspection, Morgan recognized Lt. Doudoubite Korabou, HM2 Alodji Kovi and HN Aiden Ruiz for exemplary appearance and performance, and commended YNSN Deontae Collins for outstanding work. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 01:12
