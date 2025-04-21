Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCOMMARFORPAC meets with Bureau of EAP DV

    CAMP SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Sean O’Neill, left, senior bureau official, Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, April 23, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey J. Riddle-Chan)

    Key Leader Engagement, DV, Stronger Together, Allies and Partners, Free and Open Indo-Pacific

