DCOMMARFORPAC meets with Bureau of EAP DV

Sean O’Neill, left, senior bureau official, Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, April 23, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey J. Riddle-Chan)
04.23.2025
|04.23.2025
04.23.2025 21:03
|04.23.2025 21:03
8990442
|8990442
|VIRIN:
|250423-M-MY462-1002
5723x4088
|5723x4088
1.73 MB
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SMITH, HAWAII, US
2
|2
0
|0
