USS New York Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 Tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250423-N-UF626-1107 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (April 23, 2025) – Jeremy Tache, a presenter with the Fanduel Sports Network records a segment for Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), April 23, 2025. New York is the flagship for Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)