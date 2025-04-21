Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 Tours [Image 4 of 5]

    USS New York Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 Tours

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    250423-N-UF626-1128 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (April 23, 2025) – A camera crew from the Fanduel Sports Network poses for a photo in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), April 23, 2025. New York is the flagship for Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 19:46
    Photo ID: 8990341
    VIRIN: 250423-N-UF626-1128
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS New York Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 Tours [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tours
    public tours
    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    FWFL
    FWFL2025
    fanduel sports network

