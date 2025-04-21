USS New York Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 Tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250423-N-UF626-1128 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (April 23, 2025) – A camera crew from the Fanduel Sports Network poses for a photo in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), April 23, 2025. New York is the flagship for Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)