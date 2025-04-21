USS New York Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 Tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250423-N-UF626-1019 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (April 23, 2025) – U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael Holt, right, assigned to the 2nd Marine Division explains Amphibious aviation capabilities during a Fleet Week ship tour aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), April 23, 2025. New York is the flagship for Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)