USS New York Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 Tours

250423-N-UF626-1102 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (April 23, 2025) – Ensign John Burke, right, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), poses for a photo with members of Nova Southeastern University tour group during a Fleet Week ship tour aboard New York, April 23, 2025. New York is the flagship for Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)