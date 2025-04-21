USS New York Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 Tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250423-N-UF626-1019 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (April 23, 2025) – Lt. j.g. Jorge Ilagan, left, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), explains shipboard activities with a member of the Nova Southeastern University tour group during a Fleet Week ship tour, April 23, 2025. New York is the flagship for Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)