USS New York Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025 Tours

250423-N-UF626-1019 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (April 23, 2025) – Lt. j.g. Jorge Ilagan, left, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), explains shipboard activities with a member of the Nova Southeastern University tour group during a Fleet Week ship tour, April 23, 2025. New York is the flagship for Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 19:47
|Photo ID:
|8990338
|VIRIN:
|250423-N-UF626-1019
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
