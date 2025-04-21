Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March [Image 33 of 36]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Calhoun 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Twenty Army National Guardsmen from nine states and Puerto Rico participate in the 12 mile ruck march of the Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Region III phase, held at The Citadel, in Charleston, South Carolina, April 23, 2025. The Region III BWC 2025 is hosted by the South Carolina National Guard from April 21 through April 26. The BWC is open to all National Guard enlisted Soldiers who qualified through their state. During the regional phase [or series], competitors must negotiate various military challenges to test individual combat skills and doctrinal knowledge. On the third day of the Region III BWC 2025, Soldiers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia completed the 12 mile ruck march, the GAFPB swim and weapons and CBRNE lanes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Calhoun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 8990308
    VIRIN: 250423-Z-ID851-1033
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 36.42 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March [Image 36 of 36], by SSG Brian Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March
    Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Best Warrior
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    National Guard
    2025Region3BestWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download