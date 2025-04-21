Region 3 Best Warrior Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Twenty Army National Guardsmen from nine states and Puerto Rico participate in the 12 mile ruck march of the Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Region III phase, held at The Citadel, in Charleston, South Carolina, April 23, 2025. The Region III BWC 2025 is hosted by the South Carolina National Guard from April 21 through April 26. The BWC is open to all National Guard enlisted Soldiers who qualified through their state. During the regional phase [or series], competitors must negotiate various military challenges to test individual combat skills and doctrinal knowledge. On the third day of the Region III BWC 2025, Soldiers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia completed the 12 mile ruck march, the GAFPB swim and weapons and CBRNE lanes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Calhoun)