USS Preble Conducts Damage Control Condition Two Drill

250422-N-NF288-458 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 22, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) participate in a shoring evolution during a damage control condition two drill in the Philippine Sea, April 22. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)