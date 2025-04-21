USS Preble Conducts Damage Control Condition Two Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250422-N-NF288-421 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 22, 2025) Damage Controlman Fireman Alexander Tejeda, from New York, left, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Glendon Seumalo, from American Samoa, right, participate in a damage control condition two drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, April 22. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)