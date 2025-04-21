C4X-6 pad launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The fourth test launch of the Trident I C4 missile (C4X-6) occurred at 10:09 a.m. on April 29, 1977, from Pad 25C at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Florida. The Trident I was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.