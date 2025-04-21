Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C4X-6 pad launch

    C4X-6 pad launch

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.1977

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The fourth test launch of the Trident I C4 missile (C4X-6) occurred at 10:09 a.m. on April 29, 1977, from Pad 25C at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Florida. The Trident I was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.

    Date Taken: 04.29.1977
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025
    Photo ID: 8989869
    VIRIN: 770429-F-N1010-1001
    Resolution: 2203x2872
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    NOTU
    Trident I (C-4) missile

