SEAC Troy E. Black Speaks at IPSEL SMEE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Troy E. Black visited and spoke during the Indo-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leaders Subject Matter Expert Exchange (IPSEL SMEE) at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii, April 22, 2025. IPSEL SMEE is a program designed to foster collaboration and expertise among senior enlisted leaders in the Indo-Pacific region. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)