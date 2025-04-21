SEAC Troy E. Black Speaks at IPSEL SMEE

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Troy E. Black visited and spoke during the Indo-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leaders Subject Matter Expert Exchange (IPSEL SMEE) at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii, April 22, 2025. IPSEL SMEE is a program designed to foster collaboration and expertise among senior enlisted leaders in the Indo-Pacific region. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 14:51
|Photo ID:
|8989831
|VIRIN:
|250422-D-JY604-1031
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
