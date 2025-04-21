Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAC Troy E. Black Speaks at IPSEL SMEE [Image 6 of 7]

    SEAC Troy E. Black Speaks at IPSEL SMEE

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Troy E. Black visited and spoke during the Indo-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leaders Subject Matter Expert Exchange (IPSEL SMEE) at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii, April 22, 2025. IPSEL SMEE is a program designed to foster collaboration and expertise among senior enlisted leaders in the Indo-Pacific region. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 14:51
    Photo ID: 8989831
    VIRIN: 250422-D-JY604-1031
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    DKI APCSS
    SEAC Troy E. Black
    IPSEL SMEE
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center

