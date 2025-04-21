Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from various Air National Guard units attend in-processing briefs during Operation Maverick’s Armistice April 21, 2025, at Savannah ANG Base, Georgia. Nearly 800 members from ten ANG units will participate in OMA, which is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, Virginia ANG. The exercise was designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment.. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)