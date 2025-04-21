Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025 [Image 3 of 13]

    Operation Maverick's Armistice 2025

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    Members from various Air National Guard units attend in-processing briefs during Operation Maverick’s Armistice April 21, 2025, at Savannah ANG Base, Georgia. Nearly 800 members from ten ANG units will participate in OMA, which is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, Virginia ANG. The exercise was designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment.. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Virginia Air National Guard
    Savannah Georgia
    192nd Wing
    OMA2025
    2025 Mavericks Armistice

