Curtis Wilbur Conducts Sea and Anchor

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kade Nelson, from Columbus, Nebraska, mans the .50-caliber machine gun during sea and anchor on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) while departing the Port of Saipan, April 20, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)