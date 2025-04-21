SecNav visits NOTU prior to A1X-13 launch

Secretary of the Navy William Franke and Capt. Kenen Childers Jr., head of the Special Projects Field Office at NOTU, stand in front of the Polaris A1X-13 just days before its Feb. 26, 1960, test launch. The Polaris, named for the North Star, was a two-stage ballistic missile - powered by solid fuel rocket motors and guided by a self-contained inertial guidance system independent of external commands or control.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.1960
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 08:33
|Photo ID:
|8988996
|VIRIN:
|600221-F-N1010-1001
|Resolution:
|2200x2680
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
