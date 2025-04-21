Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecNav visits NOTU prior to A1X-13 launch

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.1960

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    Secretary of the Navy William Franke and Capt. Kenen Childers Jr., head of the Special Projects Field Office at NOTU, stand in front of the Polaris A1X-13 just days before its Feb. 26, 1960, test launch. The Polaris, named for the North Star, was a two-stage ballistic missile - powered by solid fuel rocket motors and guided by a self-contained inertial guidance system independent of external commands or control.

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    Polaris missile

