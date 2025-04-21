SecNav visits NOTU prior to A1X-13 launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Navy William Franke and Capt. Kenen Childers Jr., head of the Special Projects Field Office at NOTU, stand in front of the Polaris A1X-13 just days before its Feb. 26, 1960, test launch. The Polaris, named for the North Star, was a two-stage ballistic missile - powered by solid fuel rocket motors and guided by a self-contained inertial guidance system independent of external commands or control.