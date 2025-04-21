A1X-12 test launch

The U.S. Navy and Lockheed test launch the first and second stages of a Polaris missile from Pad 29A on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, on Feb. 4, 1960. The Polaris, named for the North Star, was a two-stage ballistic missile - powered by solid fuel rocket motors and guided by a self-contained inertial guidance system independent of external commands or control.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.1960
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8988995
|VIRIN:
|600204-F-N1010-1001
|Resolution:
|2716x1857
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
