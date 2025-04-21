A1X-12 test launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy and Lockheed test launch the first and second stages of a Polaris missile from Pad 29A on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, on Feb. 4, 1960. The Polaris, named for the North Star, was a two-stage ballistic missile - powered by solid fuel rocket motors and guided by a self-contained inertial guidance system independent of external commands or control.