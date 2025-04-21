Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1X-12 test launch

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.1960

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy and Lockheed test launch the first and second stages of a Polaris missile from Pad 29A on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, on Feb. 4, 1960. The Polaris, named for the North Star, was a two-stage ballistic missile - powered by solid fuel rocket motors and guided by a self-contained inertial guidance system independent of external commands or control.

