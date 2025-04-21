Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AX-5 text launch

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.1959

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy conducts a test launch of the Polaris missile system from a flat pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, on Feb. 27, 1959. The Polaris, named for the North Star, was a two-stage ballistic missile - powered by solid fuel rocket motors and guided by a self-contained inertial guidance system independent of external commands or control.

    Date Taken: 02.27.1959
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 08:08
    Photo ID: 8988981
    VIRIN: 590227-F-N1010-1001
    Resolution: 2724x2019
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    Polaris missile

