AX-5 text launch

The U.S. Navy conducts a test launch of the Polaris missile system from a flat pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, on Feb. 27, 1959. The Polaris, named for the North Star, was a two-stage ballistic missile - powered by solid fuel rocket motors and guided by a self-contained inertial guidance system independent of external commands or control.