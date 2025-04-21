USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives at Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 22, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) arrives at U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit, April 22, 2025. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth T. Gardner)