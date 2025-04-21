Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives at Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Gardner 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 22, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) arrives at U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit, April 22, 2025. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth T. Gardner)

    DESRON 15
    USNAVY
    Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia
    Destroyer (DDG)

