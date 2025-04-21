Marine Corps Family Team Building recognizes over a hundred volunteers for over 90,000 hours of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, pose for a photo during the 2025 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at the Camp Butler Officer’s Club on Plaza Housing, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2025. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosts this event to honor volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to serving the regional community. This year, over 190 volunteers received awards, including the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and the Single Marine Program Award for collectively contributing nearly 90,000 hours of volunteer time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)