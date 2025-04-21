Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCPON Visits Bahrain [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCPON Visits Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Naomi Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250416-N-VO134-2133 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 16, 2025) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea delivers remarks to Sailors during a visit onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 02:21
    Photo ID: 8988704
    VIRIN: 250416-N-VO134-2133
    Resolution: 4040x3232
    Size: 857.98 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Visits Bahrain [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCPON Visits Bahrain
    MCPON Visits Bahrain
    MCPON Visits Bahrain
    MCPON Visits Bahrain
    MCPON Visits Bahrain
    MCPON Visits Bahrain
    MCPON Visits Bahrain
    MCPON Visits Bahrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    Bahrain
    all hands
    NAVCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download