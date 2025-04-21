Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger Competition 2025 [Image 29 of 34]

    Best Ranger Competition 2025

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kenneth Stroud 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Rangers from multiple units throughout the United States compete in the 41st Best Ranger Competition 2025. The competition is an annual Competition held at Fort Benning/Moore, Ga. April 11-14, 2025. Best Ranger Competition is a two-man team competition where competitors push themselves mentally and physically over 35 events that cover land, sea, and air over a 70 mile course to earn the title of Best Ranger. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Kenneth Stroud)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 01:23
    Photo ID: 8988625
    VIRIN: 250409-A-JF523-6202
    Resolution: 427x640
    Size: 104.93 KB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    This work, Best Ranger Competition 2025 [Image 34 of 34], by SGT Kenneth Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BRC 2025 Best Ranger Competition 2025 Col Puckett.

