On April 21st, Maxwell Air Force Base-Gunter Annex showcased its continued dedication to national defense and forging stronger ties with the local community during its inaugural State of the Base address held today. U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d Air Base Wing commander, delivered the address to local elected officials, key civic leaders, community partners and military members. MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. (Air Force Photo by Damien Thomas)