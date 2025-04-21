Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State of the Base [Image 58 of 66]

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    On April 21st, Maxwell Air Force Base-Gunter Annex showcased its continued dedication to national defense and forging stronger ties with the local community during its inaugural State of the Base address held today. U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d Air Base Wing commander, delivered the address to local elected officials, key civic leaders, community partners and military members. MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. (Air Force Photo by Damien Thomas)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 17:35
    Photo ID: 8988029
    VIRIN: 250421-F-VY241-1060
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
