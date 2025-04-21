Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Warfare Director John Garstka Delivers Keynote Address for SSCCE [Image 4 of 4]

    Cyber Warfare Director John Garstka Delivers Keynote Address for SSCCE

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Director for Cyber Warfare within the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Platform and Weapon Portfolio Management, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment John Garstka delivers a virtual keynote address from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., for the Space System Command Cyber Expo, April 22, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 13:00
    Photo ID: 8987258
    VIRIN: 250422-D-PM193-1070
    Resolution: 6796x4531
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Space System Command
    Cyber Expo
    Garstka

