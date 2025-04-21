USS Mount Whitney conducts key leadership engagements between Sixth Fleet and Tunisia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TUNIS, Tunisia (April 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Colin

Price, commanding officer of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS

Mount Whitney (LCC 20) (left) greets U.S. Ambassador Joey Hood, the U.S.

ambassador to Tunisia (right). Mount Whitney, the U.S. Sixth Fleet Flagship, is on a

scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war

fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa,

and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps

photo by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)