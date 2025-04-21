Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney conducts key leadership engagements between Sixth Fleet and Tunisia

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    TUNIS, Tunisia (April 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Colin
    Price, commanding officer of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS
    Mount Whitney (LCC 20) (left) greets U.S. Ambassador Joey Hood, the U.S.
    ambassador to Tunisia (right). Mount Whitney, the U.S. Sixth Fleet Flagship, is on a
    scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war
    fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa,
    and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps
    photo by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    6th Fleet
    Tunis
    Republic of Tunisia (Tunisia)
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

