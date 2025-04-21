s Wilbur Conducts Stores Onload

Chief Hospital Corpsman Yunichi Kinney, from San Diego, California, inspects fruits during a stores onload for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) at the Tanapag Harbor, Saipan, April 17, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 09:41
|Photo ID:
|8986791
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-QV397-3059
|Resolution:
|5539x3693
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
