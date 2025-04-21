Curtis Wilbur Conducts Stores Onload

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Sailors conduct a working party during a stores onload in Tanapag Harbor, Saipan, April 17, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)
