    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Stores Onload

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Sailors conduct a working party during a stores onload in Tanapag Harbor, Saipan, April 17, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 09:19
    Photo ID: 8986764
    VIRIN: 250417-N-QV397-3007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9 MB
    Location: MP
    stores onload
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

