USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives in Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 22, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Fernand Defonte from Bacolod, Philippines, stands along the starboard side of the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while pulling into U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, April 22. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)